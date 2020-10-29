Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 96.1% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate in Saudi Arabia has reached at 96.1%. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country. The fatality rate has reached at 1.5% in the country.

Meanwhile, 435 new coronavirus cases along with 455 recoveries and 15 deaths were also reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 47 were recorded in Madinah, 46 in Makkah, 46 in Riyadh, 33 in Yanbu, 11 in Dammam and 10 in Jeddah.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 346,482. The total recoveries has reached at 333,005. The death toll has reached at 5363. The number of active cases is 8114. In this 776 patients were receiving ICU treatment.