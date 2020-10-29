Covid-19 Updates: Total confirmed cases reaches near 1.25 lakhs in Kuwait

The total confirmed cases in Kuwait has reached near 1.25 lakhs. This was informed by the Ministry of Health in the country.

760 new coronavirus cases along with 522 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 124,666. The total recoveries stood at 115,475. The death toll has reached at 767.

At present there are 8424 active cases in Kuwait. In this 104 were admitted in ICU.

8147 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Kuwait in the las t24 hours, Thus the total tests done so far has reached at 905,133.