Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches near 1.30 lakh in Qatar

The data of Covid-19 situation in Qatar was updated by the Ministry of Public Health. As per the data released by the ministry around 1.30 lakhs people had recovered for the infection in the country.

211 new cases of coronavirus infection along with 240 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 173 are contacts of active cases and 38 travel related.

The total number confirmed cases reached at 132,150. The total number of people recovered in Qatar mounted to 129,124. The death toll is at 231. The number of active cases is 2,795 .

10,044 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far in Qatar to 970,119.

Number of people under medical treatment in hospital is 378.

