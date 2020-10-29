Flight service to this gulf country has been extended till December

The flights services to a gulf country has been extended by the union government. Air bubble arrangement between Indian and Qatar has been extended till December 31. The Indian Embassy in Qatar has announced this.

Under the air bubble scheme the Qatar Airways and Indian Airlines to fly from Doha to various Indian cities. The normal commercial flight service has been suspended in India from March. The suspension has been extended to November 30 by the DGCA. As of now India only allows air bubble flights from certain countries with which it has reached an agreement.

Also Read: Gulf country announces important decision

As per the earlier announcement, flights from India to Qatar will carry the Qatari nationals and any Indian national holding any type of valid Qatar visa and destined for Qatar only.