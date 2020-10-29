Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency the Indian rupee had slipped down against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the negative opening of Indian share market and the strengthening of US dollar has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 74.02 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee oscillated between high of 73.94 and a low of 74.16 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee had settled at 74.10 against the US dollar down by 23 paise.

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee slipped by 16 paise to settle f 73.87 against the US dollar. The UAE dirham is at 20.28 against the Indian rupee.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09% to 93.49.