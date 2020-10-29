‘ Ground beneath Chief Minister’s feet is slipping, BJP will form next government’: BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda has claimed that BJP will form the next government in the state. JP Nadda was talking about the political scenario in West Bengal.

He also said that the ground beneath Chief Minister’s feet is slipping and CM is losing support of People. JP Nadda said this in an interview given to Hindustan Times.

“The BJP, as a responsible party, has to see to it that we convert those sentiments into votes and for that, with full attention and intention, we are working on the ground,” said Nadda.

” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has not lost support because of polarisation, but because “of mis-governance, non-delivery, and cheating the people of the state”, he added. He also claimed that BJP will win the next assembly election and will form the government in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP won 18 out of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats. BJP has just 16 MLAs in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. BJP’s vote share increased to over 40% from a mere 2% in the 2011 assembly polls.