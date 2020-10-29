Gulf country announces important decision

A Gulf country has announced an important decision. A gulf country has excluded expats from restricted amnesty for petty criminals. Kuwait has announced this.

As per the new announcement, the use of electronic bracelets for petty convicts, to be released from jail under certain conditions, will not cover expatriates. The new measure covers convicts who get jail terms starting from one day to maximum three years for traffic and some criminal offences.

“This mechanism applies only to the Kuwaitis and the stateless people [Bidoon] and not the expatriates,” head of the Supreme Committee for the Royal Committee Mohammed Al Duaj said.