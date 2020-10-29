Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. The country has banned import of all types of poultry from three countries.

Kuwait has decided this. Kuwait’s Public Authority for Nutrition and Food has announced the government decision. The Kuwait government has decided to ban all types of poultry imports from Kazakhstan. Egg imports, except those thermally treated at 70 degrees Celsius, are also banned from Kazakhstan. This is due to the spread of bird flue in Kazakhstan.

Kuwait has also banned the importation of all ruminants’ meat and their products – fresh, refrigerated, frozen and processed – from Mauritania and Senegal due to the outbreak of the Rift Valley there.