Horrifying!!!Woman from Thailand dresses up as a zombie to sell clothes of dead…

Phetchabun: A Thai retailer grabbed the attention of thousands of people on social media by dressing up as a zombie to sell the clothes of dead people. Kanittha Thongnak, 32, streams her sales live on social media saw an increase in her audience after she started dressing up as a zombie.

It takes Kanittha up to three hours to complete her scary make-up before each late-night session. During the sessions, she tells shoppers exactly how the owners of the clothes died. “All the clothes belong to dead people who died from different causes,” she told. She learned the make-up skills on the Internet. “Since I started to wear scary make-up, the audience increased to five or six thousand”.

A part of her income is donated to Buddhist temples. “I bought the clothes before, including the one I’m wearing now,” one of Kanittha’s most loyal customers said. When she was asked how it feels like to wear clothes of dead people, she said, “It’s like normal clothes.” “It depends on customers whether they want to buy the clothes or not. If they want to buy, they will buy it and they don’t get scared,” she said.