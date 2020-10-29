Indian Railway announces new special trains: Check the full list

The Indian Railway has again announced special trains. The Railway has announced special trains considering the heavy rush of passengers during the festival season.

Western Railway has announced that Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad special Shatabdi Express will run from Wednesday till further notice. Two pairs of festival special trains between Bhuj and Bareilly, with 74 trips, will also be run.

1. Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Special Shatabdi Express

Train No 02009 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad special Shatabdi Express will depart Mumbai Central daily except Sunday at 6.30am will reach Ahmedabad at 12.45am the same day. Train No 02010 Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central special will leave Ahmedabad daily, except on Sunday, at 2.45pms and will reach Mumbai Central at 9.20pm the same day.

2. Bhuj-Bareilly Festival Special

Train No 04322 Bhuj-Bareilly special will depart Bhuj every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5.05pm and will reach Bareilly at 8.35pm the next day. This train will run from October 28 to December 2020.

Train No 04321 Bareilly-Bhuj special will leave Bareilly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 6.35am and will reach Bhuj at 9.30am the next day. This train will run from October 25 to November 29.

3. Bhuj-Bareilly Festival Special tri-weekly train

Train No 04312 Bhuj-Bareilly special will leave Bhuj every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 2.05pm and will reach Bareilly at 8.35pm the next day. This train will run from October 26 to November 30, 2020.

Train No 04311 Bareilly-Bhuj special will leave Bareilly every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 6.35am and will arrive Bhuj at 12.05pm the next day. This train will run from October 27 to December 1, 2020.