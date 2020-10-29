IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings beats Kolkata Knight Riders

In Cricket, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai. CSk defeated KKR by 6 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. Put into bat, Kolkata made 172 losing 5 wickets. Nitish Rana made a superb 87 in 61 balls. Rana’s innings comprised of ten boundaries and four sixes. Fellow opener Shubman Gill was the second highest run-getter, scoring 26 runs off 17 balls. the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ruturaj’s 53-ball 72 laid foundation of the win of CSK. Ravindra Jadeja took CSK over the finishing line with a cameo of 11-ball 31 that included 20 runs off the 19th over of the final over. He finished off the game in the final over with two sixes as CSK chased down 173.

In tomorrow’s match, Kings Eleven Punjab to clash with Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.