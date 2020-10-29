Low intensity earthquake of 2.3 magnitude hits

The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) has informed that a low intensity earthquake has hit. The NCS informed that an earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter Scale has hit Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

The termers of earthquake felt at 3.36 pm on Thursday. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 24km SSW of Dharamshala. The depth of the moderate-intensity earthquake was 6 km. No reports of any damage or causality have surfaced.

Earlier on October 13, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Shimla in the state. The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Shimla. The depth of the moderate-intensity quake was 5 km.