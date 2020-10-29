Minor earthquake hits a gulf country

A minor earthquake has jolted a gulf country. Am earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter Sclae has jolted Asir in Saudi Arabia. The earthquake hit Asir On Tuesday.

A minor tremor, measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale, was recorded in Saudi Arabia’s southern Asir region on Tuesday, according to official news agency SPA. There was no report of casualty or material loss, the agency added.

Also Read: Enforcement Directorate arrest CPM secretary’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri

The epicentre of earthquake was located at 10 kilometers south of Khamis Mushait province with a depth of 2.5km . The National Network for Seismic Monitoring at the National Centre for Earthquakes and Volcanoes has announced this.

This was the second time Khamis Mushait region experienced a mild earthquake in the last six months. On May 9, a tremor, measuring 3.45 on the Richter scale, was recorded in an area 16km east of Khamis Mushait.