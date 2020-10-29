Now know everything you see; Microsoft ‘lobe’ machine learning tool for free….

Microsoft has introduced the Lobe, a machining learning tool that allows developers to quickly integrate deep learning AI models without the need for coding. The lobe is now presented with the ability to distinguish images.

The lobe can be used to identify objects in images. This application can be used for free. Microsoft says it will be available for free download and use on Windows and Macs from October 27.

Jennifer Langston, who writes about Microsoft’s research and findings, said in a blog post that the lobby currently has the ability to distinguish images but will soon include other information in the lobby. With the lobby’s visual interface, developers can develop applications with the ability to read handwriting, recognize gestures, and listen to music. The lobe can be downloaded from the lobe’s website.

In 2018, Microsoft acquired Lobe, an artificial intelligence company. The move was part of CEO Satya Nadella’s plan to incorporate artificial intelligence into all products manufactured by Microsoft. For developers unfamiliar with data science, the lobe allows them to incorporate deep learning and AI models into the tools they are developing for a variety of purposes.

Microsoft said that all the knowledge gained by the lobe using the open source machine learning architecture will be passed on to train the machine learning models in the user’s tool. The company claims that the information is kept private and can be used without internet or login.