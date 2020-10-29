‘ Police and bureaucrats are working as political servants of the ruling party’: Governor slams state government

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has came down heavily against the Mamata Banerjee led state government. Jagdeep Dhankhar in a press meet called at Delhi after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hit out at the state government.

“You don’t have any idea of what is happening in West Bengal. The law and order situation has completely crumbled down. Police and bureaucrats are working as political servants of the ruling party. The crime statistics has gone up and Al-Qaeda is spreading its fangs in Murshidabad”, said Governor.

Also Read: ‘ Ground beneath Chief Minister’s feet is slipping, BJP will form next government’

“Political leaders are getting killed. The power of corridors in the state is infested by non-state actors. This is surely not democracy. There is a police state of ‘Banana Republic’ and it is my duty to save the Constitution. I don’t believe in criticizing. I believe in reformation and that can happen only through dialogues. But they hardly respond to my letters. Under such circumstances, how can a constitutional head like me have a sound sleep?”, asked Jagdeep Dhankhar .