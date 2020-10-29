Police rescued one-month-old girl sold for Rs.15,000

The police has rescued a one-month-old girl sold by her parents. The parents has sold the baby girl for just Rs.15,000. The incident took place at Keutibahal village of Sambalpur in Odisha.

As per police, the parents of the baby girl has sold the girl because of poverty. They had 5 other children. The baby was bought by a couple from Kusapali village. The incident came into light after local ASHA worker and anganawadi workers informed ChildLine about it. Police had registered case and started investigation.

Odisha is famous for child sale. Earlier also many incidents were reported form the state. Many poverty ridden families had sold their child for money. Though Odisha’s per capita income has jumped from what it was in 1999-2000 to Rs 1.01 lakh in 2019-20, cases of child sale still continue to pour in.