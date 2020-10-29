‘Spot’, a robot dog is used to sniff out radiation levels in Chernobyl…

Four-legged robotic dog known as “Spot” explored the area around Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident. The yellow robot dog that has been designed to detect radiation was spotted working at Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management said.

A video released by the power plant showed Spot walking around the area under a massive confinement shelter. The site was abandoned after the largest nuclear disaster in history, which released extreme levels of radiation into a large area near Pripyat, Ukraine.

“We came to the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone to use the robotic platforms for mapping the distribution of radiation, test our robotic platforms and build new networks of people,” the University’s senior post-doctoral researcher said.