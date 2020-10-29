State government extends lockdown till November 30

Lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus cases has been extended in the state. The state government has decided to extend the lockdown till November 30. Chief Minister has announced this.

Maharashtra state government has decided to extend the lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced this.

Also Read: Nationwide lockdown till December announced as coronavirus cases

“State of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus, and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the Government in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra further till midnight of 30′ November 2020.” the government notification said.

The state government had earlier permitted hotels, food courts, restaurants, and bars to restart operations at a capacity not exceeding 50 percent. While, the schools, colleges, and other educational institutes are still closed.

Maharashtra is the worst-COVID-19-affected state in the country. According to the latest figures shared by the state health department 6,738 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Thursday, taking the count to 16,60,766. The death toll went up to 43,554 as 91 died within the past 24 hours.