Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has settled lower. BSE Sensex has settled trading at 39,749.85 lower by 172.61 points or 0.43%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,670.80 down by 58.80 points or 0.50%.

All the 11 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,559 shares ended lower while 1,031 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra. Shree Cements, HCL Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank,Wipro and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, NTPC, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Titan, ONGC.