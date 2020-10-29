Supreme Court stays CBI investigation against Chief Minister

The apex court in India, Supreme Court has stayed the investigation by national agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Chief Minister.

The Supreme Court has stayed the Uttarkhand High Court’s order to start an CBI investigation into alleged corruption charges against Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the drastic order passed by the High Court without hearing the Chief Minister has taken everybody by surprise as there was no prayer in the plea by the journalists to lodge an FIR against Rawat. The court also issued notices to the investigating agency and two journalists related to the case and sought their replies within four weeks.

Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday had ordered the CBI to file an FIR against the chief minister and conduct an inquiry over allegations of corruption levelled by a journalist.

The journalists had accused Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was the former Jharkhand in-charge of BJP, of alleged illegal money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to support the appointment of a person in Jharkhand to head the Gau Seva Aayog.