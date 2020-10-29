Watch Virat Kohli’s sweet exchange with mom-to-be Anushka Sharma asking if she has eaten…

In a recent video that has gone viral on the Internet, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli can be seen having a sweet exchange through gestures. In a sign of care and love that Virat has for mommy-to-be Anushka, the former did not forget to ask his wife if she ate her food even while he was on the field with his team’s during the match against Chennai Super Kings.

She was seen in a red dress and large golden hoop earrings. Anushka is often spotted in the stands during RCB’s matches. Earlier this month, she was seen clapping for Virat and even blowing kisses at him as he hit a half-century against CSK.

Watch video here ?:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG4LZh8J2dj/

The video, which is from the ongoing IPL taking place in the UAE, showcases Virat signalling mom-to-be Anushka and asking her if she ate her food. Reacting to this, Anushka can be seen giving a thumbs up to Virat from the stands, to convey that she had consumed her food. Later, in the video, the two can also be seen having a brief conversation through hand gestures.