‘Will not affect party’: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri reacts to Binessh Kodiyeri’s arrest

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri has reacted to the arrest of Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Sitaram Yechuri claimed that the arrest of Bineesh will not affect party.

Sitaram Yechuri also said that even Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had himself clarified stand on the issued related to his son, Bineesh. Let the agencies continue their investigation, said the CPM leader.

Also Read: Enforcement Directorate arrest CPM secretary’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri

Bineesh Kodiyeri was arrested by ED for his alleged links to an accused in the Bengaluru drug peddling cases. The ED has questioned him for the second time on Thursday in Bangalore. On October 3, he was questioned by ED for over six hours.

Bineesh’s name surfaced in the Bengaluru drug cases when Anoop Mohammed, a native of Kochi, was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and questioned. Anoop was caught peddling drugs under the cover of running a restaurant in Bengaluru. Anoop told ED that he had borrowed money from Bineesh many times.