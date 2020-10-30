20 live worms removed from Chinese man’s eye…

In a gross and scary incident, a doctor in China removed at least 20 worms from a man’s eye. The incident occurred with a sixty year old man, who has been identified as Wan. A video has been going viral which shows how the doctor is removing the worms one by one from the man’s right eye. It is also seen that the doctor is putting the living worm in a transparent container.

Wan, revealed that he had been feeling the sensation of a foreign body in his eyes since a couple of months. He thought this was happening to him due to excessive tiredness. He went on to say that since he was of the opinion that it is due to tiredness, he did not do anything about the eye back then. During the examination procedure, Dr Xi Ting identified a cluster of tiny worms stuck under Mr Wan’s right eyelid. He identified them as the white slender roundworms, which are also more commonly known as nematodes.

The doctor mentioned that this type of worms are usually found in the conjunctival sac and tear ducts of dogs, cats and other animals. He also stated that it takes around 15 to 20 days for the larvae to develop as worms. It is worth mentioning that the patient claimed that he did not have any pets at his residence. The only possible source could have been a place outdoor where he regularly goes to exercise.