4 vehicle robbers including Bangladeshi national nabbed by police

The police has arrested four vehicle robbers including a Bangladeshi national. The West Bengal police has arrested them from Manglapur in Balurghat. The police has not yet revelaed the identity of the arrested people.

Also Read: 2 people including Congress leader killed in cylinder blast

Police arrested them after getting a specific tip-off. The accused were involved in stealing vehicles from Balurghat and its adjacent areas in recent times. They were produced in Balurghat court .

“We have arrested four accused including a Bangladeshi from Mangalpur and produced in court already. They admitted their crimes through preliminary interrogation. More investigation is required to know about the racket and its operations. The involvement of more persons is not ruled out,” said a police officer.