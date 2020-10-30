6 people killed as van carrying wedding party overturns

In a tragic incident, 6 people were killed as the van they were travelling overturned. The accident took place at Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday at 3.30 am.

The people were returning their home after attending a wedding party. Around 15 people were in the van. The injured were rushed to a near by hospital.

Onn Thursday, six students died when they went swimming in a stream near Vasantavada village in Velerupadu Mandal of West Godavari district.