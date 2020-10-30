Banks to remain closed on these days: Full list of bank holidays

All the public and private sector banks in the country will remain closed on public holidays. In the month of November on many days banks will remain shut as there are many public holidays on the month. November is a month of festivals in India as many festival like Diwali and Guru Nanak Jayanti fall on this month.

In November banks will remain shut for 8 days. This includes 5 Sundays and 2 Saturdays.

Here’s the complete list of Bank holidays in November 2020:

November 1 – Sunday

November 8 – Sunday

November 14 – Second Saturday/Diwali

November 15 – Sunday

November 22 – Sunday

November 28 – Fourth Saturday

November 29 – Sunday

November 30 – Guru Nanak Jayanti