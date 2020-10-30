‘Congress party will win’: Claims Chief Minister

The Chief Minister has claimed that Congress will win the elections. Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed this. Ashok Gehlot claimed that the ruling Congress will win all the six municipal corporations.

“Whenever a Congress government was formed in the last 22 years, we have worked to change the picture of these cities by accelerating development. The municipal corporations in these cities were bifurcated so that development could take place at a faster pace and in a planned manner”, said Ashok Gehlot.

Over 35.97 lakh voters would elect 560 ward councillors in two phases in the six newly formed municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota which are- Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

The remaining three corporations- Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South fall under the second phase and voting for these will be on November 1. Counting of votes will be on November 3.