Covid-19 Updates: Recoveries crosses 78,000 in Bahrain

The total recoveries in Bahrain has crossed 78,000 in Bahrain. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country.

240 new coronavirus cases along with 405 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in Bahrain. No new deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 69 contacts of active cases, 61 among expatriate workers and 10 were travel related. No new deaths were reported.

Thus the overall infection tally has rised to . The total recoveries stand at 81,262 . The total number of recoveries mounted to 78,102.The The death toll stands at 317.

Additional 10,695 Covid-19 tests were carried out in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at 173,2371.

Out of 10695 COVID-19 tests carried out on 29 October 2020, 240 new cases have been detected among 61 expatriate workers, 169 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 10 are travel related. There were 405 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 78102 pic.twitter.com/MORtTMmc71 — ????? ????? | ????? ??????? ?? (@MOH_Bahrain) October 29, 2020

There are currently 19 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 75 cases receiving treatment. 2,824 cases are stable out of a total of 2,843 active cases.