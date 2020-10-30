Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches near 1.30 lakh in Qatar

The total recoveries in Qatar has reached near 1.30 lakh in Qatar. This was announced by Ministry of Public Health in the country. 193 new cases coronavirus, along with 225 recoveries and 1 death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in Qatar has rised to 132,343 . The total recoveries climbed to 129,349. The death toll has reached at 232.

At present there are 2,762 active cases in the Qatar. In this 365 patients are under acute hospital care. 9,971 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of tests done so far in Qatar rised to 971,199.