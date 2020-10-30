Former Prime Minister of Turkey passes away

Former Prime Minister of Turkey, Mesut Yilmaz passes away. He was aged 73. Mesut Yilmaz has died of cancer.

Yilmaz was former chairman of Motherland Party. He was appointed as prime minister three times between 1991 and 1999. He served as Prime Minister of Turkey for a period of two years in total. His last premiership in 1997-99. Yilmaz also served as foreign minister in the 1980s.

He has became the first former government leader to be tried by the supreme court for corruption. He was suspected of embezzlement during the privatization of a bank in the 1990. But in 2006 the court has dropped the case.

The former prime minister was married with two children, one of whom was shot dead in 2017.