Halloween trail “Nights of the Jack”; becomes drive-through….

The popular “Nights of the Jack,” a seasonal attraction outside Los Angeles, is back as a car trail featuring 4,000 to 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins. Before, visitors were greeted with intricately hand-carved and illuminated jack o’lanterns as they made their way through the half-mile trail around King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California on foot.

With the hand-carved pumpkins in themed displays such as Hollywood, Alice in Wonderland, and an alien invasion, the mile-long route takes 25-30 minutes to savour on wheels.

“The trick is to have a spook-tacular treat at a safe distance,” said the organizer. “We made it contactless”. According to the event’s official website, the trail also features a live pumpkin carver, food truck and is open till November 3.