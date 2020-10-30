‘India’s biggest women drinkers’: Women from this state top list of alcohol consumers in India

A survey report released by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has revealed the biggest women drinkers in India. The survey has conducted by Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare .

As per the survey, the women from Assam are the biggest women drinkers in the country. Women from Assam consume much more alcohol than their counterparts across the country.

The ministry’s 2019-20 data showed that 26.3% women in Assam, who are in the 15-49 years’ age category, consume alcohol. This is the highest among all states and union territories . The corresponding national figure in that category is 1.2%.The report cited that 44.8% women in Assam consume alcohol around once a week, as compared to the national figure of 35%.

Meghalaya is at 8.7%. All figures for all other states and union territories are under 10%. Around 35.6% men in Assam in the 15-49 years’ age category consume alcohol, as compared to the national figure of 29.2%.

59% of men in Arunachal Pradesh use alcohol . Similarly, 51.9% of men from Assam consume alcohol once a week, while the pan-India statistics is 40.7%.