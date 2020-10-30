Man arrested for shoot his wife

Police has arrested man for trying to shoot his wife. The West Bengal police had arrested Wahid Ali for shoot his wife from Tiljala area on Topsia road. He did this over his doubt that his wife has got another relationship .

As per police, Wahid Ali is a jobless person. his wife works in a local beauty parlour to run the family. For the past many days she returned home late due to work pressure. And Ali doubted that his wife has got another relationship. Over the issue altercation took place and All brought out a pistol and fired at his wife. But the bullet missed her.

The woman fled the scene and reached the police station seeking help. The police arrested him and recovered a pistol and bullets from him. A case has been registered against Ali under sections of the Arms Act.