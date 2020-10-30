‘Muslims have the right to kill French’: former Malaysian PM says…

Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has defended Muslims’ saying that they have the “right to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past”.

His blog titled Respect Others, did not mention the Nice attack, but started with reference to the killing of Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was recently beheaded by an 18-year-old Chechen radical. “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. But by and large the Muslims have not applied the ‘eye for an eye’ law. Muslims don’t. The French shouldn’t. Instead the French should teach their people to respect other people’s feelings.”

“It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam. But irrespective of the religion professed, angry people kill. The French in the course of their history has killed millions of people. Many were Muslims,” he wrote. “Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims’ religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French,” he said, addressing Macron. “The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years,” he added.

Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said, “I am deeply shaken by the brutal murders in the church in Nice. My thoughts are with the relatives of those murdered and injured. Germany stands with France at this difficult time.” Russian President Vladimir Putin called the attack “a cynical and a cruel crime inside a church” and said “the notions of human morals are absolutely alien to terrorists”. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said it “will not shake the common front defending the values of freedom and peace.”