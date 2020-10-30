“Pakistanis” will pay a heavy price for their sins and each of them will be “neutralised”: BJP leader warns

BJP Jammu and Kashmir state committee president, Ravinder Raina has said that Pakistani’s will have to pay a heavy price for their sins. He was referring to the killing of 3 BJP workers in Kulgam on Thursday.

“Pakistanis” will pay a heavy price for their sins and each of them will be “neutralised”. “They were brave workers of BJP. They attained martyrdom for Bharat Mata & their sacrifice won’t go in vain. Coward Pakistanis will have to pay heavy price for their sins, each one of them will be neutralised”, said Ravinder Raina.

Also Read: Security forces busted terrorist hideout in Kashmir

On Thursday, 3 BJP workers including a district youth general secretary was killed in a terrorists attack Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists fired at the car in which they were travelling. Fida Hussain Yatoo who is a BJP District Youth General secretary and two BJP activists Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam were killed in the attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.