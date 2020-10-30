PIB confirms Chinese transgression into positions on Pangong Tso Finger 2 and 3 as ‘fake news’

The Press Information Bureau busted a fake news story carried by a prominent news publication that claimed that the Chinese PLA had transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 1 and Finger 2 of the north bank of Pangong Tso. The ADG PI of the Indian Army has refuted the publication’s claim of Chinese transgression. The publication, in its story, had quoted BJP MP Tupstan Chhewang to attribute the claims of China’s PLA occupying positions in Finger 1 and Finger 2.

The Hindu, citing a claim, has published that Chinese troops have further transgressed into Indian territory and occupied positions in Finger 2 and 3 of the north bank of Pangong Tso Lake. PIB Fact Check: It is fake news. ADG PI has refuted this statement.

During the 7th round of Corps Commander-level talks held on October 12 at Chushul, the two sides tried to understand each other’s positions on the disengagement of troops along the LAC. In the “constructive” meeting, India and China agreed to implement the consensus reached by their respective leaders. Moreover, there was also a consensus on maintaining dialogue through military and diplomatic channels in order to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution of disengagement at the earliest. The eighth-round of talks between India and China Was expected to take place in the last week of October, as per sources.