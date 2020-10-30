State government reduces prices for Covid tests

State government has decided to reduced the charges for Covid tests. As per the new announcement the charges to detect coronavirus infection has been slashed.

Haryana state government has announced the new decision. The order was issued by Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare in Haryana.

As per the new announcement the prices of RT-PCR and rapid antigen Covid-19 tests for private laboratories to Rs 900 and Rs 500 respectively. Earlier the RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests for private laboratories was Rs 1,200 and Rs 650.

This is the third time the Haryana government has reduced the prices. Earlier on October 3, Haryana government had reduced the cost of RT-PCR testing from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,200.

Earlier Maharashtra state government has also reduced the prices for the tests.