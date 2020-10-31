2020’s deadliest shipwreck; 140 migrants die off Senegal coast…

About 140 migrants have drowned off the coast of Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year. Some 60 people were rescued by the Senegalese and Spanish navies, and fisherman, the International Organization for Migration said.

The boat caught fire and capsized hours after leaving the town of Mbour for the Canary Islands. “At least 140 people have drowned after a vessel carrying around 200 migrants sank off the Senegalese coast, the deadliest shipwreck recorded in 2020,” the IOM said.

“We call for unity between governments, partners and the international community to dismantle trafficking and smuggling networks that take advantage of desperate youth,” said IOM Senegal Chief of Mission. “It is also important that we advocate for enhanced legal channels to undermine the traffickers’ business model and prevent loss of life.”