A blanket is essential for a good night’s sleep; Watch this baby rhino sleeping….

Video footage on social media plays an important role in making our every day happier. It’s important to have a variety of animal videos. The video that is getting the most attention right now is of a baby rhinoceros.

Sheldrick Wildlife is a Kenya-based wildlife conservation and rehabilitation trust. Two days ago, they posted a video on their Twitter page. The video shows an orphaned little rhino sleeping with its head covered with a blanket.

Orphaned black rhino Apollo might have grown apace since he was first rescued a year ago but his love for his comfort blanket (read mattress), which he hoists over his head like a tent, is just as strong. Read how he's getting on: https://t.co/SJ0MevrKgV pic.twitter.com/1RHFXU5cIJ — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) October 27, 2020

The rhino, named Apollo, was rescued by the trust a year ago. From then on, he would cover his head with a blanket whenever he slept. In the 16-second video, he covers his head with a shed blanket and sleeps soundly. The video garnered millions of views and likes as soon as it was posted. Many people expressed their love for Apollo through comments.