Amid assembly election, Rahul Gandhi ‘holidaying in Shimla

As the campaigning for assembly election in Bihar is intensified, Former AICC president and Congress MP form Wayanad has seen holidaying in Shimla. The Congress leader has took break form the election campaigning and is holidaying at a cottage owned by his sister Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla.

As per reports in the national media, the Congress leader is is staying in Charabra, where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has constructed her cottage. The cottage is near to Wildflower Hall, an Oberoi Group’s luxury resort in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh.

The cottage is located at a height of more than 8,000 feet amid thick forests of pine and cedar and is 15 km uphill Shimla . ” He will stay one-two days more in his sister’s cottage,” a official said.