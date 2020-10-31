DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSSpecialHealth

Assam becomes 1st state in the country to introduce ‘Transgender’ as gender option in exam application….

Oct 31, 2020, 07:57 am IST

Assam has become the first state to add ‘transgender’ as a gender option in the Assam Public Service Commission examination application.

“We were approached by a prominent transgender activist Swati Bidhan Baruah to include a separate category,” APSC chairman said. “The state government was apprised of the matter… separate category was created,” he added.

“Initially we had not made a separate category for transgender persons when we issued notification for the exam in September. We were soon approached by a prominent transgender activist Swati Bidhan Baruah to include a separate category.”

“We had a discussion with Baruah and also checked with UPSC where transgender persons are already allowed to apply in a separate category called other. The state government was apprised of the matter and a separate category was created,” he said.

