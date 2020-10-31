Assam becomes 1st state in the country to introduce ‘Transgender’ as gender option in exam application….

Assam has become the first state to add ‘transgender’ as a gender option in the Assam Public Service Commission examination application.

“We were approached by a prominent transgender activist Swati Bidhan Baruah to include a separate category,” APSC chairman said. “The state government was apprised of the matter… separate category was created,” he added.

