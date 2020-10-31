“BJP will ensure that the people of the state can live freely, breathe freely in the open air”: BJP president confirms that will withdraw false cases against workers of all parties

BJP state president confirmed that all fake cases registered against workers of all parties in the state will be withdrawn if BJP comes in to power in the state. Dilip Ghosh, the president of BJP unit in West Bengal has assured this. he said this while interacting with BJP workers in Kolkata.

“The vindictive Mamata Banerjee regime has slapped lakhs of false cases against workers of the TMC’s political opponents including the BJP. Even members of the TMC have not been spared. False cases have been registered against many TMC members to prevent them from leaving the party. Let me assure the members of all political parties, including the TMC, that the next BJP government will free them from all such cases”, said Ghosh.

Also Read: Police arrests two sharpshooters in BJP leader’s murder case

“Once voted to power, the BJP will ensure that the people of the state, political activists can live freely, breathe freely in the open air,” Ghosh added.

Earlier in 1977, the Left Front government led by CPM had withdrawn all political cases, including those against rival party workers.