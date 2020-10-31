BrahMos missile fired from Sukhoi fighter jet hits ship 4000 km away

Posing a big challenge to China and Pakistan, India has once again successfully test fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The Indian Air Force has carried out the test.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile launched from a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet has hit the target, a ship in the Bay of Bengal around 4000 km away. It was the longest-range test of the fighter-missile combo conducted by Indian Air Force.

The Sukhoi-30 MKI, belonging to Thanjavur-based Tigersharks squadron took off from Halwara airbase in Punjab.The fighet jet was refueled mid-air before it launched the missile toward the target in Bay of Bengal. This is the second time that the missile has been successfully test-fired from an aircraft.

On October 18, India had successfully test-fired the BrahMos missile from INS Chennai somewhere in Arabian Sea. It hit its designated target with pinpoint accuracy.

BrahMos missile is jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia under BrahMos Aerospace . The missile can be launched from ships, submarines and land. BrahMos missiles have been deployed in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh during the ongoing confrontation with China.