Covid-19 Updates: 1,295 recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country on Saturday. 1121 new coronavirus cases along with 1295 recoveries and 5 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the total confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 132,629. The total recoveries has reached at 128,902. The death toll has rised to 495. The number of actives cases in UAE is 3232.

In the last 24 hours 143,991 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE. Thus the total Covid-19 tests done in UAE has reached at 13.04 million.

The recovery rate in UAE has reached at 96.8%. The fatality rate in UAE is 0.5%. This is the lowest in the world .