Covid-19 Updates: New restrictions imposed as as coronavirus cases increases

Country has announced new restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus. Iran has imposed new stricter restrictions as the coronavirus cases increased in the country. President Hassan Rouhani has announced the new restrictions. The new restrictions will come to effect on Wednesday in 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces for 10 days.

As per the new announcement, Weddings, wakes and conferences are banned in Tehran, the capital city of Iran. Also all business activities including beauty salons, teahouses, cinemas, libraries and fitness clubs will be closed.

The total confirmed cases in Iran has reached at 612,772. On Saturday 7820 new cases were reported. The death toll reached at 34,864.