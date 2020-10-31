Covid-19 Updates; Recovery rate reaches 91.34% in India

The recovery rate has reached at 91.34% in India. This was informed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The fatality rate has reached at 1.49%. As per the data released by the ministry the confirmed cases in India has crossed 81 lakh.

48268 new coronavirus cases along with 59,000 recoveries and 551 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 81,37,119. The overall recoveries stand at 7432,000. The death toll has reached at 121,641.

In the last 24 hours, more than 11,64,000 Covid-19 tests were done in the country. Thus the overall tests done in the country has climbed to 10 crore 77 lakh.