Covid-19 Updates: Total recoveries reaches near 1.30 lakh in Qatar

The total recoveries in Qatar has reached near 1.30 lakhs in Qatar. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Health in the country.

213 new coronavirus cases along with 234 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. The newly diagnosed cases include 179 contacts of active cases and 34 travel related.

The total confirmed cases has reached at 132,556. While the total recoveries reached at 129,583. The death toll is firm at 232.

4331 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done to 975530.

The number of active cases in the country is at 2741. In this 366 are in hospitals. 36 patients were in ICU