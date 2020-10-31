‘CPM will make alliance with democratic parties including Congress to defeat BJP’: Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has confirmed that the party will make alliance with all democratic and secular parties to defeat BJP. The CPM will join hands with all democratic like-minded parties to face BJP. The CPM will share seats with Congress in West Bengal to face both ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP.

The CPM leader also accused that the central investigation agencies were trying to destabilize the state government in Kerala. Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who was been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a drug case is not a CPM member. And Kodiyeri has made his stand clear in the issue. So there is no need for Kodiyeri to resign, said the CPM leader.

Also Read: ‘Free and fair election is not possible here without the imposition of President’s rule”

Earlier, the CPM has decided to form an alliance with Congress in the upcoming West Bengal assembly election. The ‘Politburo’ of the CPM has given approval to a proposal submitted by the CPM state committee.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections BJP had bagged 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The ruling TMC has come down from 34 in 2014 to 22 Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The CPI(M)-led Left Front drew a blank, and the Congress tally came down from four to two in Bengal.

The CPI(M) and the Congress had allied in Bengal in the 2016 assembly polls, but it failed to evoke much impact. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the proposed Congress-CPI(M) alliance fell apart after both the parties were unable to reach an agreement on the seat-sharing deal.