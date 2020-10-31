Dreadful incident!!! Assistant Bank Manager fulfilled his vow to give his life if he got a job

A young man from Tamil Nadu had committed suicide to fulfill his promise made to God that he would give his life if he gets a job, and eventually ended up his life a fortnight after he got a job. The shocking incident had happened in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district. In what has become the obscure act of superstition, a 32-year-old man had committed suicide on the railway track. According to reports, 32-year-old Naveen was a native of Elluvillai, Kanyakumari and he was brought up with a strong belief in God from his childhood.

After earning a degree in engineering, he had been hunting for jobs for a very long time, and apart from engineering, he also had studied and written bank exams in a bid to try jobs in the banking sector. As he had more belief in God, he prayed to God for a job and he promised to God that he would give his life if he gets a job. He had finally got a job as the Assistant Manager in Bank of India in Mumbai. He took the job 15 days ago and after taking the job, he came to Trivandrum from Mumbai by flight on Friday after which he reached Marthandam in Kanyakumari district and informed his brother that he had reached his native. He reached Nagercoil by bus and he suddenly went to the railway lane in Putheri and jumped before the train and committed suicide. After the incident came to light, locals had informed the railway police and they rushed to the spot. They recovered the body and sent it to the Kanyakumari Government Hospital for autopsy. The police had launched the probe into his death and recovered the suicide note from him. To their shock, the police found a weird reason for his death, and in his suicide note that he addressed to his parents, Naveen wrote that he had promised to God that he will end his life if he gets a job and as he got the job, he has fulfilled his promise by taking his own life.

In his letter, he said, “I was unemployed for a long time and I had thought to get a job. Despite all the efforts, I didn’t get a job. So, I prayed to God that I’ll give my own life to God if I get a job. Now, after many years, I got a job, and to fulfill my promise to God, I have taken my own life”. The police had also recovered his Aadhaar card, Passport, and Bank Passbook from him.