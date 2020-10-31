‘Free and fair election is not possible here without the imposition of President’s rule”: BJP national leader

BJP national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that free and fair election will be possible in the state only after imposing President’s rule. Kailash Vijayvargiya said this after West Bengal Governor’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kailash Vijayvargiya is the in-charge of BJP West Bengal unit.

“It is my personal opinion that free and fair election is not possible in West Bengal without the imposition of President’s rule as politicization of bureaucracy has happened in that state. It is ok up to that, but now criminalization of bureaucracy has also happened there”, said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“I am confident that if elections are held in free and fair manner in West Bengal, the BJP would form the next government in that state. In West Bengal, BJP’s lotus symbol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief J P Nadda will be the party’s poll faces”, added the BJP leader.